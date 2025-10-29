Subscribe

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses ₹100 crore mark

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, continues to perform strongly despite competition from Kantara: Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Anjali Thakur
Published29 Oct 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore mark in India.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest outing, Thamma, has officially entered the Rs100 crore club within just eight days of its release. The horror-comedy, which continues to draw strong footfall despite stiff competition from Kantara: Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, collected an estimated 5.50 crore on Tuesday, as per early trade figures from Sacnilk.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8

With this, Thamma’s total domestic box office collection now stands at 101.10 crore, making it Ayushmann’s fastest film to cross the century mark. The actor, known for his content-driven roles, seems to have struck the right balance between commercial appeal and quirky storytelling this time.

On Day 8, the film maintained an overall 18.53% occupancy in Hindi markets, with a gradual rise across shows — morning (7.87%), afternoon (16.37%), evening (20.29%), and night (29.59%). The strong evening and night numbers indicate healthy word-of-mouth and growing traction in metro cities.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma follows the story of Alok Goyal (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a mild-mannered journalist who pretends to be fearless. His life takes a supernatural turn after he encounters Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) — a mysterious woman who saves him from a bear and a pack of Betals (vampires). The twist arrives when Tadaka turns Alok into a Betal himself, compelling him to battle ancient evil forces to protect humanity.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the film’s success, Ayushmann told IANS that Thamma allowed him to step out of his comfort zone. “I feel Thamma was tailor-made for me. I’ve often played realistic, flawed characters, and this was a chance to be someone powerful and dynamic. It’s a new arc for me as an actor,” he said.

The film also marks the fifth installment in Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe, following hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The studio seems to have found a winning formula — mixing folklore, supernatural elements, and humor — that continues to resonate with audiences across India.

Apart from Khurrana and Mandanna, the ensemble cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Faisal Malik, who add depth and comic timing to the narrative.

 
 
