Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses ₹100 crore mark

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest outing, Thamma, has officially entered the Rs100 crore club within just eight days of its release. The horror-comedy, which continues to draw strong footfall despite stiff competition from Kantara: Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, collected an estimated ₹5.50 crore on Tuesday, as per early trade figures from Sacnilk.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8 With this, Thamma’s total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹101.10 crore, making it Ayushmann’s fastest film to cross the century mark. The actor, known for his content-driven roles, seems to have struck the right balance between commercial appeal and quirky storytelling this time.

On Day 8, the film maintained an overall 18.53% occupancy in Hindi markets, with a gradual rise across shows — morning (7.87%), afternoon (16.37%), evening (20.29%), and night (29.59%). The strong evening and night numbers indicate healthy word-of-mouth and growing traction in metro cities.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma follows the story of Alok Goyal (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a mild-mannered journalist who pretends to be fearless. His life takes a supernatural turn after he encounters Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) — a mysterious woman who saves him from a bear and a pack of Betals (vampires). The twist arrives when Tadaka turns Alok into a Betal himself, compelling him to battle ancient evil forces to protect humanity.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the film’s success, Ayushmann told IANS that Thamma allowed him to step out of his comfort zone. “I feel Thamma was tailor-made for me. I’ve often played realistic, flawed characters, and this was a chance to be someone powerful and dynamic. It’s a new arc for me as an actor,” he said.

The film also marks the fifth installment in Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe, following hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The studio seems to have found a winning formula — mixing folklore, supernatural elements, and humor — that continues to resonate with audiences across India.