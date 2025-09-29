Thamma first song OUT: Makers release sizzling new track - ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’; netizens call it ‘magical’

Maddock Films just dropped the first song from Thamma, their latest horror-comedy movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna – Tum Mere Na Huye – and the netizens are already in love with the silzzing chemistry between the two stars.

The song is both a modern-day lament for lost love and a thrilling introduction to the movie's signature dark, supernatural style.

About the track: Tum Mere Na Huye Tum Mere Na Huye features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi and music by Sachin-Jigar.

The music video visually supports the supernatural theme of the movie. In one dramatic scene, Rashmika engages with her own reflection in a broken mirror.

In another, she confronts Ayushmann, who, upon touch, momentarily turns into glittering dust, which the actor subsequently collects in her hands, emphasising their “star-crossed” dynamic.

Check out Thamma's song here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens loved the lyrics, vocals and the composition of Tum Mere Na Huye. Several social media users were also pleasantly surprised by Rashmika's bold avatar in the video and deemed the track a “chartbuster hit”.

“One of the most magical tracks in recent times,” said a user.

“What A Lyrics By Amitabh Wah What A Soulful Voice By Madhubanti What A Composition By Sachin Jiger Obsessed Wd This,” another added.

A user said, “Maddocks has kept alive Bollywood, especially their item songs, they are fabulous.” “Full of fire and energy,” another added. “Perfect song maja a gya,” said another user.

“Chartbuster song loading mind-blowing dancing,” one netizen said. “Beautiful, Extraordinary and Awesome Dance steps,” another continued.

“Ayushamann and rashmika just nailed it i am so excited for this movie i can't wait,” said a user.

About Thamma Thamma will be released on Diwali, October 21, as part of Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Ayushmann Khurrana called the upcoming film a family entertainer.

The recently launched trailer for the movie offers a glimpse into the vampire love story between Rashmika and Ayushmann.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thamma, who announces his plan to transform humans into vampires to build an army that will rule humanity. With the sudden turn in events, Nawazuddin was captured and locked in a cave for 1000 years.

Ayushmann unexpectedly meets Nawazuddin, after which he turns into a vampire, as per the trailer. It is followed by the appearance of Rashmika, who was seen holding Ayushmann on her back. He was seen flexing his vampire powers, including jumping buildings and dislocating cars with one hand.

The movie is expected to showcase the intense love story between Ayushmann and Rashmika, as they were seen helping each other during a clash with Nawazuddin.