Thamma movie OTT release date: When can Bollywood fans watch the horror-comedy online for free?

Thamma already had an OTT release. It is now on early access rental on Amazon Prime Video for viewers who want to watch it before its wider release. It became available to rent on 2 December for ₹349. If you rent to watch the movie, you’ll get 30 days to begin viewing, then 48 hours to finish it after pressing play.

To watch it for free, viewers will have to wait for a few more days. Thamma OTT release date has been scheduled for 16 December. All standard Prime Video subscribers can watch it at no extra cost from that date without any limits.

Maddock Films has a multi-year content partnership with Prime Video, which covers streaming rights for eight films, including titles like the Stree franchise, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the series Jee Karda.

Thamma tells the story of Alok Goyal, a timid Delhi journalist who hunts for supernatural stories and ends up becoming part of one. During a trek, he is mauled by a bear and saved by Tadaka, a powerful Betaal who belongs to a tribe.

Alok falls for her and brings her home, where her unusual habit of drinking blood puzzles his family. When a violent attack forces Taadaka to defend herself, her real identity is exposed.

Yakshasan is a cruel ancient Betaal leader who was imprisoned during Partition. Things get complicated when he escapes.

Contrary to what many Bollywood fans think, Thamma is not Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first project with Maddock Films. He earlier worked with the studio in the 2015 hit Badlapur, where his role as the antagonist earned strong praise.

Thamma is also not Ayushmann Khurrana’s first collaboration with Maddock. He previously worked with the banner on Bala in 2019. Rashmika Mandanna, too, has earlier worked with Maddock. She was in the 2025 historical drama Chhaava.

Thamma box office Thamma was reportedly made on a budget of about ₹140 crore. With marketing, its landing cost touched roughly ₹150 crore. It became one of the costliest films in Maddock Films’ franchise.

In its first 31 days, it collected ₹134.45 crore net in India and ₹160.75 crore gross. Overseas earnings stood at ₹26.50 crore. According to Sacnilk, the worldwide total reached ₹187.25 crore. Some trade trackers reported an even higher worldwide figure of ₹211 crore.