Thamma trailer ‘impressive’ or 'decent'? ‘If you ignore…’ Netizens debate over Ayushman Khurana-Rashmika Mandanna movie

Thamma trailer: Fans have been buzzing with excitement after Maddock Films dropped the much-awaited trailer of Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushman Khurana starrer horror-comedy movie Thamma, on Friday.

While some netizens called the trailer “decent,” another social media user claimed it was “impressive,” – only if one “ignores bad BGM and Rashmika Mandanna's odd Hindi accent.”

Amid the mixed reviews, others claimed they were simply in awe of Rashmika Mandanna, and were blown away by her performance.

“WOW Just watched the Thamma Trailer and I'm blown away. The trailer had everything: romance, comedy, and it looked super entertaining. But seriously, #RashmikaMandanna's look is and her Hindi dialogue delivery is so perfect, no South accent detectable. So impressed,” wrote one netizen.

Thamma trailer Thamma movie's trailer, launched by Maddock Films on Friday, packs in equal parts intrigue and humour with a stellar cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The trailer opens with Nawazuddin's voice, stating: “Tum betaal ho aur tumhe prithvi aur insaanon ki raksha ke liye banaya hai” (You are a vampire, created to protect Earth and humankind). But instead of being the saviour, Nawaz’s vampire chooses to breathe chaos— choosing to build an army of his kind and feast on human blood.

Enter Ayushmann Khurrana, a simple man who unexpectedly transforms into a vampire. While navigating his new reality, he falls for Rashmika Mandanna, but love soon collides with danger. To protect her — and humanity — Ayushmann must face off against Nawazuddin in a battle of vampires.

Here's a glimpse of the trailer that has got everyone talking:

Thamma movie Thamma is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. It is produced by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan and Stree director Amar Kaushik.