Thamma X review: Audience love Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika's ‘clean, crowd-pleasing entertainer,’ call it ‘Diwali gift’

Thamma audience review: Thamma, the new chapter of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, has struck just the right chord with the audience who loved Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's “clean, crowd-pleasing family entertainer”.

Thamma, a festive release which hit the theatres on October 21, has also been deemed as the “perfect Diwali gift” by the viewers.

Here's how the audience reacted: “Kaafi entertaining and usual Maddock fare. Good VFX, good acting and loads of pop culture references. More romance than comedy and horror, but overall works,” an X user said.

“Ayushmann Khurrana is in top form, delivering laughs and chills like only he can. The comedy hits hard, and the horror scenes are spot on. Rashmika Mandanna adds her beautiful and mysterious charm,” another user said, while spilling the beans on Maddock's “UNEXPECTED” collaboration announcement with Saiyaara star Aneet Padda for their new project – Shakti Shalini.

One viewer called Thamma “just plain fun to watch,” and said it is a “clean, crowd-pleasing entertainer — the kind of film that gives you chills, makes you laugh, and leaves you smiling by the end.” “It’s an ideal Diwali watch that feels both refreshing and familiar at once,” the viewer added.

Another user noted that the first half was the movie was a “little slow” because they were character building, “but it was good”. “Every Meme reference was spot on. The audience was laughing at the jokes. Cameo was also powerful. Ayushmann Khurrana's acting was fabulous,” the user said.

“Ending is brilliant. One word: Interesting,” they added.

A netizen said that Thamma is a movie that leaves the audience “thoroughly entertained and completely satisfied”. “The direction is simply superb, showing a masterful understanding of how to captivate the audience and make the picture look good to everyone,” they said.

Lauding the performances, the netizen said, “Every single character's performance was top-notch. The entire star cast truly shines, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna delivering flawless and powerful roles. This is a film where every actor gives their absolute best.”

“This movie is genuinely a perfect, high-energy Diwali gift. You absolutely must watch Thamma with your friends and family!” added another user.

A user highlighted that the movie did have some flaws, but it still makes for a perfect family watch. “Despite minor flaws, #Thamma stands tall as a complete entertainer. Funny, emotional, and visually grand, a perfect family watch this Diwali!”

About Thamma Ayushmann Khurrana said that he plays a journalist, Alok Goyal, in Thamma.

“Alok wants to know about ghosts and spirits. And he also makes reels about it. However, he is left confused after transforming into a 'Betaal'. He doesn't know what to do with his powers,” he said.

“My character is neither 'Stree' nor 'Bhediya'. He is not even Munjya. He is 'Thama' or 'Betaal'. This is completely different. The film will take the legacy of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe forward. It is also a perfect family entertainer. The horror has been presented in such a way that the kids can also digest it easily,” he added.