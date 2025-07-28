Thammudu OTT release date: When and where to watch Nithiin, Laya Gorty's film online

Thammudu OTT release date: Nithiin, Laya Gorty's latest release, Thammudu is all set to stream online soon. The film, helmed by director Sriram Venu, was released in theatres on 4 July. The film focuses on the relationship between siblings, sending out a warm message.

Thammudu OTT release date Following mixed reviews and underwhelming box office performance, Thammudu is now heading towards its OTT release.

Where to watch Thammudu online After 28 days of its release, Thammudu will be available to watch online on Netflix.

Recently, Netflix South India’s official X, formerly Twitter, account officially confirmed Thammudu's OTT release.

When will Thammudu stream on OTT Thammudu will be streaming on the OTT giant platform on 1 August. The film will be released in its original Telugu version, as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Making the announcement, Netflix's post on the micro-blogging platform read: “Thana lakshyanni, akkani thirigi thevadaniki ee thammudu is on a mission! (This brother is on a mission to reach his goal and bring back his sister.) Watch Thammudu on Netflix, out 1 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. #ThammuduOnNetflix.”

Thammudu: Cast, Story, box office performance Thammudu features Nithiin in the lead role as Jai, while Laya Gorty stars as his sister, Kiranmayi. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda and Varsha Bollamma in key roles.

The plot of the film revolves around the powerful bond between a brother and sister, as Jai goes to great lengths to protect Kiranmayi from danger. Their life takes a turn after a tragic factory explosion in Vizag, resulting in numerous deaths. The factory’s owner, portrayed by Saurabh Sachdeva, manipulates the system to avoid being held accountable. Kiranmayi, an upright government officer, becomes a target when she resists pressure to stay silent. As threats close in on her, Jai rises to the occasion to protect his sister.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thammudu registered a slow start at the box office. It has earned ₹5.25 crore in India and ₹7.3 crore globally, delivering a below-average performance at the theatres.

The OTT release offers the film a second chance to connect with the audience.