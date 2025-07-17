Subscribe

Thammudu OTT release date: When and where to watch Nithiin's Telugu action movie online?

Thammudu follows the story of a brother and sister bound by a deep connection. Their lives change dramatically when the sister encounters a series of hardships, prompting her brother to go to any lengths to protect her.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published17 Jul 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Thammudu producers are expected to lose about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore.
Thammudu producers are expected to lose about ₹30 crore.

Thammudu OTT release date: After a dull theatrical run, actor Nithiin's latest Telugu action movie, Thammudu, is ready to make its OTT debut. The movie, which hit cinemas on July 4, opened with higher expectations; however, it soon fizzled out to be a commercial disaster.

Advertisement

Despite producers receiving some financial relief from the sale of Thammudu's non-theatrical rights, they are still expected to lose about 30 crore.

Dil Raju's movie received an average review by both viewers and critics; however, Nithiin fans are still eagerly awaiting Thammudu's OTT release, so that they can watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 trailer drops: All we know about the final season

Thammudu OTT release date: When and where to watch

According to a 123telugu report, Thammudu will likely premiere on OTT giant Netflix on 1 August 2025.

However, neither the streaming platform nor the makers have officially confirmed Thammudu's OTT release yet.

Thammudu OTT release date: Cast

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thammudu marks veteran actress Laya's comeback to Telugu movies. In the movie, she plays Nithiin’s sister.

Advertisement

In addition to them, the movie features Kantara actor Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, and Chammak Chandra.

The movie is written by Karthik Reddy Pasunur and Venu Sriram, with Venu also serving as the director. The film’s music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Also Read | How To Train Your Dragon OTT release: How to watch the live-action movie online?

Thammudu OTT release date: Plot

Thammudu follows the story of a brother and sister bound by a deep connection. Their lives change dramatically when the sister encounters a series of hardships, prompting her brother to go to any lengths to protect her.

The movie highlights the emotional bond between siblings and shows how they overcome misunderstandings and challenges to preserve their relationship.

Also Read | The Bhootnii OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s film

Thammudu OTT release date: Box office number

In yet another box office dud for Nithiin, Thammudu could only earn 6.85 crore in 12 days of its theatrical release.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie opened at a disappointing 1.9 crore, witnessing only a decline in earnings thereafter. After an opening weekend of earning in crores, Thammudu earned 60,00,000 on Day 4, which soon fell to 2,00,000 by Day 8.

The movie has minted a total of 8.19 crore worldwide.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThammudu OTT release date: When and where to watch Nithiin's Telugu action movie online?
Read Next Story