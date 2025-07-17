Thammudu OTT release date: When and where to watch Nithiin's Telugu action movie online?

Thammudu OTT release date: After a dull theatrical run, actor Nithiin's latest Telugu action movie, Thammudu, is ready to make its OTT debut. The movie, which hit cinemas on July 4, opened with higher expectations; however, it soon fizzled out to be a commercial disaster.

Despite producers receiving some financial relief from the sale of Thammudu's non-theatrical rights, they are still expected to lose about ₹30 crore.

Dil Raju's movie received an average review by both viewers and critics; however, Nithiin fans are still eagerly awaiting Thammudu's OTT release, so that they can watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Thammudu OTT release date: When and where to watch According to a 123telugu report, Thammudu will likely premiere on OTT giant Netflix on 1 August 2025.

However, neither the streaming platform nor the makers have officially confirmed Thammudu's OTT release yet.

Thammudu OTT release date: Cast Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thammudu marks veteran actress Laya's comeback to Telugu movies. In the movie, she plays Nithiin’s sister.

In addition to them, the movie features Kantara actor Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, and Chammak Chandra.

The movie is written by Karthik Reddy Pasunur and Venu Sriram, with Venu also serving as the director. The film’s music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Thammudu OTT release date: Plot Thammudu follows the story of a brother and sister bound by a deep connection. Their lives change dramatically when the sister encounters a series of hardships, prompting her brother to go to any lengths to protect her.

The movie highlights the emotional bond between siblings and shows how they overcome misunderstandings and challenges to preserve their relationship.

Thammudu OTT release date: Box office number In yet another box office dud for Nithiin, Thammudu could only earn ₹6.85 crore in 12 days of its theatrical release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie opened at a disappointing ₹1.9 crore, witnessing only a decline in earnings thereafter. After an opening weekend of earning in crores, Thammudu earned ₹60,00,000 on Day 4, which soon fell to ₹2,00,000 by Day 8.