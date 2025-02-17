Thandel Box Office Collection Day 10: Naga Chaitanya’s movie earns ₹3.24 crore on 2nd Sunday; check total earnings

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film, Thandel, has shown remarkable resilience at the box office, earning 3.24 crore on its second Sunday. With total earnings nearing 57.19 crore in India, this romantic drama is set to become a major success story despite a rocky start.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated17 Feb 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Advertisement
Thandel is the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 10: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie minted 3.24 crore on the 10th day of its release, coinciding with its second Sunday at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu movie has collected 57.19 crore at the Indian box office so far.

Thandel, which opened at 11.5 crore on February 7, has had a rocky run. Its earnings fell by a massive 64.71% on its first Monday, February 11, after which the movie struggled to regain its footing.

Advertisement
Also Read | Thandel Box Office Day 1: Naga Chaitanya’s movie sees strong opening, mints...

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

Thandel earned 74.25 crore worldwide by Sunday, the end of its 10-day in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned 11 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at 63.25 crore.

Thandel the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya?

Thandel's stars, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, were last seen together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which became a massive hit at the box office.

Interestingly, Thandel’s opening collection of 11.5 crore surpassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of 10.50 crore.

Advertisement

Thandel has also become the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career. The actor has faced several box office setbacks since 2022, with his last film, Custody, proving to be a major disappointment, earning only 20 crore in its lifetime run.

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi BO Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s movie sees surge on weekend

Thandel: OTT release

Media reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Although there has been no official update about it, one report said the film could debut on OTT sometime in March 2025.

Advertisement

About Thandel

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers expect the film to enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success.

Also Read | IMAX India box office falls 36% in 2024 amid Hollywood delays, local challenges

Songs from the movie, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThandel Box Office Collection Day 10: Naga Chaitanya’s movie earns ₹3.24 crore on 2nd Sunday; check total earnings
First Published:17 Feb 2025, 07:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget