Thandel Box Office Collection Day 10: Naga Chaitanya’s movie earns ₹3.24 crore on 2nd Sunday; check total earnings

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 10: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie minted ₹3.24 crore on the 10th day of its release, coinciding with its second Sunday at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu movie has collected ₹57.19 crore at the Indian box office so far.

Thandel, which opened at ₹11.5 crore on February 7, has had a rocky run. Its earnings fell by a massive 64.71% on its first Monday, February 11, after which the movie struggled to regain its footing.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 Thandel earned ₹74.25 crore worldwide by Sunday, the end of its 10-day in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹11 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹63.25 crore.

Thandel the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya? Thandel's stars, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, were last seen together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which became a massive hit at the box office.

Interestingly, Thandel’s opening collection of ₹11.5 crore surpassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of ₹10.50 crore.

Thandel has also become the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career. The actor has faced several box office setbacks since 2022, with his last film, Custody, proving to be a major disappointment, earning only ₹20 crore in its lifetime run.

Thandel: OTT release Media reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Although there has been no official update about it, one report said the film could debut on OTT sometime in March 2025.

About Thandel Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers expect the film to enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success.

Songs from the movie, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media.