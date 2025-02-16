Thandel Box Office collection Day 10: Is Naga Chaitanya’s comeback short-lived? Movie’s earnings slump further

Thandel Box Office collection Day 10: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic action thriller film Thandel has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release. However, the movie's earnings slumped, with Thandel earning the lowest on Day 10.

Thandel minted ₹56 crore India net after its 10-day-run in the cinema halls, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel Box Office collection Day 10 On Sunday, the Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer film managed to mint only ₹2.05 crore, which is the lowest till date. Although this figure is slightly lower when compared with Thandel's previous day earnings, Naga Chaitanya movie's earnings started declining after the first week.

Advertisement

Only on the second Saturday, Thandel saw an 11 percent increase in collections, earning ₹2.4 crore. The film had collected ₹49.4 crore within its first week of release.

On Sunday, Day 10, Thandel recorded an overall 31.95 percent Telugu occupancy, with the highest occupancy of 41.21 percent observed during the afternoon shows.

Also Read | Thandel sees decline in earnings even on Valentine’s Day

On the contrary, Vicky Kaushal starrer historic drama, Chaava reached the ₹100 crore mark within just three days of its release

Thandel the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya? Thandel's stars, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which became a massive hit at the box office. Interestingly, Thandel’s opening collection of ₹11.5 crore surpassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of ₹10.50 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: Naga Chaitanya film sees drop in earnings

Thandel has also become the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career. The actor had faced several box office setbacks since 2022, with his last film, Custody, proving to be a major disappointment, earning only ₹20 crore in its lifetime run.

More about Thandel Thandel also features Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, and Prithviraj in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the cinematography has been done by Shamdat. A Chandoo Mondeti directorial, the film combines a strong cast with captivating visuals and music.

Advertisement