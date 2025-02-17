Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie earnings drop, mints lowest so far

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film has earned nearly ₹57.05 crore in the first 10 days of its release in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 11 of the release, Thandel reported a drop in earnings of around ₹67 lakhs for all languages in India, marking the lowest earning for the film so far. The film had an overall occupancy of 15.67% in Telugu, the original language of the film, on Monday, February 17, 2025.

On Sunday, the tenth day of release, Thandel managed to earn ₹2.05 crore.

The Telugu romantic-action thriller is Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening film, earning ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. Before Thandel, the 2021 film Love Story was the actor's biggest grosser, earning around ₹10.50 crores on its first day.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the reunion of the popular duo after four years, following the superhit film, Love Story.

About Thandel The movie is about the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti. The film is produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers of Thandel expect the film to enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success. Songs from the film, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media.

