Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: Sai Pallavi-Nag Chaitanya's romantic action thriller witnessed sharp fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday. The movie earned an estimated ₹58.05 crore at box office till Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie received strong reaction from the audience during the first week of its release. However, there was a sharp decline in its earning in the secon week.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 Thandel movie has earned an estimated ₹77.85 crore worldwide with overseas earnings at ₹11 crore, reported Sacnilk. Its India (net) collection stood at ₹57.93 crore till Monday.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11 The action thriller witnessed a sharp fall in its box office collections on day 11, ie Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹1 crore on Monday, February 17. On Sunday, the movie had collected a total of ₹3.1 crore including ₹3.09 crore from Telugu version and ₹10 lakh in Tamil version.

About Thandel movie Thandel's story revolves around the story of a fisherman who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips. The movie has been produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, 'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film 'Love Story'. The film was released on February 7.

This is not the first time when Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have come together for a movie, the two were seen together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which became a massive hit at the box office.

Thandel made a strong debut at box office with an opening collection of ₹11.5 crore. Its collection supassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of ₹10.50 crore.