Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer slumps on 2nd Monday, check worldwide earnings

Thandel's box office collection dropped sharply on its 11th day, earning 58.05 crore in India and 77.85 crore worldwide. The film had a strong first week but saw a decline in earnings during the second week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Updated18 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: Sai Pallavi-Nag Chaitanya starrer witnessed a sharp drop on second Monday(X)

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: Sai Pallavi-Nag Chaitanya's romantic action thriller witnessed sharp fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday. The movie earned an estimated 58.05 crore at box office till Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie received strong reaction from the audience during the first week of its release. However, there was a sharp decline in its earning in the secon week.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

Thandel movie has earned an estimated 77.85 crore worldwide with overseas earnings at 11 crore, reported Sacnilk. Its India (net) collection stood at 57.93 crore till Monday.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11

The action thriller witnessed a sharp fall in its box office collections on day 11, ie Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned 1 crore on Monday, February 17. On Sunday, the movie had collected a total of 3.1 crore including 3.09 crore from Telugu version and 10 lakh in Tamil version.

About Thandel movie

Thandel's story revolves around the story of a fisherman who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips. The movie has been produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, 'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film 'Love Story'. The film was released on February 7.

This is not the first time when Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have come together for a movie, the two were seen together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which became a massive hit at the box office.

Thandel made a strong debut at box office with an opening collection of 11.5 crore. Its collection supassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of 10.50 crore.

With its strong opening, Thandel has become one of the biggest hits of Naga Chaitanya's career. The actor faced several box office setbacks since 2022. His last movie, Custody, failed miserably at box office and earned an estimated 20 crore in lifetime run.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
