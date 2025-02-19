Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12: The Tollywood movie starring Sai Pallavi and Nag Chaitanya is witnessing a drop in collection over the past two days, after amassing ₹49.4 crore net in the first week, Sacnilk reported. The romantic action thriller witnessed 62.90 percent fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday and registered 15.65 percent drop on Tuesday.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12 Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts banner, the movie collected an estimated ₹97 lakh net at box office on Tuesday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The domestic box office earnings after 12-day run in theatres stand at ₹59.17 crore net.

Notably, Chandoo Mondeti directorial movie registered an overall 15.51 precent Telugu occupancy February 18.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Considering its performance at the global box office, Thandel has earned an estimated ₹79.25 crore gross worldwide with overseas earnings at ₹11.05 crore, reported Sacnilk. At the domestic box office, Thandel grosses ₹68.20 crore till Monday.

Three days ago, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X announced that Thandel worldwide earnings crossed ₹100 crore. The post states, “#Thandel WW 100cr gross crossed.”

About Thandel movie The story of the action thriller centres around a fisherman who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips. Following Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's hit film 'Love Story,' 'Thandel' marks the actors' second on-screen project. The film opened to ₹11.5 crore net collection in India on February 7. Thandel comes as one of the biggest hits of Naga Chaitanya's career after several box office setbacks since 2022.