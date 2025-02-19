Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12: Nag Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi action thriller movie slowing down? Find out here

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12: Thandel's box office collections have declined after a strong first week of 49.4 crore net. The Tollywood film featuring Sai Pallavi and Nag Chaitanya opened to 11.5 crore net collection in India on February 7.

Fareha Naaz
Published19 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12: The Tollywood film Thandel, featuring Sai Pallavi and Nag Chaitanya, has seen a decline in box office earnings.(Screengrab @YouTube trailer)

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12: The Tollywood movie starring Sai Pallavi and Nag Chaitanya is witnessing a drop in collection over the past two days, after amassing 49.4 crore net in the first week, Sacnilk reported. The romantic action thriller witnessed 62.90 percent fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday and registered 15.65 percent drop on Tuesday.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12

Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts banner, the movie collected an estimated 97 lakh net at box office on Tuesday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The domestic box office earnings after 12-day run in theatres stand at 59.17 crore net.

Notably, Chandoo Mondeti directorial movie registered an overall 15.51 precent Telugu occupancy February 18.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering its performance at the global box office, Thandel has earned an estimated 79.25 crore gross worldwide with overseas earnings at 11.05 crore, reported Sacnilk. At the domestic box office, Thandel grosses 68.20 crore till Monday.

Three days ago, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X announced that Thandel worldwide earnings crossed 100 crore. The post states, “#Thandel WW 100cr gross crossed.”

About Thandel movie

The story of the action thriller centres around a fisherman who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips. Following Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's hit film 'Love Story,' 'Thandel' marks the actors' second on-screen project. The film opened to 11.5 crore net collection in India on February 7. Thandel comes as one of the biggest hits of Naga Chaitanya's career after several box office setbacks since 2022.

Featuring Rao Ramesh, Divya Pillai, and Prakash Belawadi in key roles alongside lead actors, Thandel was released in three languages, namely Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. Meanwhile, Telugu earnings have been dominant and the driving force behind its collection.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST
