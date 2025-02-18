Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel earned around ₹54 lakh India net on its 12th day for all languages, minting ₹58.74 crore overall, according to Sacnilk.com. The report suggest that the movie's earnings dropped 62.9 percent on Monday (Day 11).

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, 'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film 'Love Story'. The film was released on February 7.

The story of 'Thandel' revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya's romantic action thriller witnessed a sharp fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday. The movie earned an estimated ₹58 crore at box office till Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Thandel sees decline in earnings even on Valentine’s Day

The movie received strong reaction from the audience during the first week of its release. However, there was a sharp decline in its earning in the second week.

Thandel made a strong debut at box office with an opening collection of ₹11.5 crore. Its collection surpassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of ₹10.50 crore.

With its strong opening, Thandel has become one of the biggest hits of Naga Chaitanya's career. The actor faced several box office setbacks since 2022. His last movie, Custody, failed miserably at box office and earned an estimated ₹20 crore in lifetime run.

What actors have to say Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had shared his experience of working with Sai Pallavi and praised her energy on screen.

"It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience," the actor told ANI.

Chaitanya also opened up about how he prepared himself mentally and physically for the role.