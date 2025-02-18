Thandel Box Office Collection Day 12: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer sees huge drop in earnings, mints THIS amount

Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya's romantic action thriller witnessed a sharp fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday. Here how the movie performed on Tuesday.

Livemint
Published18 Feb 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Thandel is the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel earned around 54 lakh India net on its 12th day for all languages, minting 58.74 crore overall, according to Sacnilk.com. The report suggest that the movie's earnings dropped 62.9 percent on Monday (Day 11).

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, 'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film 'Love Story'. The film was released on February 7.

Advertisement
Also Read | Thandel BO Day 11: Movie slumps on 2nd Monday, check worldwide earnings

The story of 'Thandel' revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya's romantic action thriller witnessed a sharp fall in its box office collection earnings on Monday. The movie earned an estimated 58 crore at box office till Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Thandel sees decline in earnings even on Valentine’s Day

The movie received strong reaction from the audience during the first week of its release. However, there was a sharp decline in its earning in the second week.

Advertisement

Thandel made a strong debut at box office with an opening collection of 11.5 crore. Its collection surpassed Love Story’s opening day earnings of 10.50 crore.

With its strong opening, Thandel has become one of the biggest hits of Naga Chaitanya's career. The actor faced several box office setbacks since 2022. His last movie, Custody, failed miserably at box office and earned an estimated 20 crore in lifetime run.

Also Read | Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s film mints ₹71.25 cr

What actors have to say

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had shared his experience of working with Sai Pallavi and praised her energy on screen.

Advertisement

"It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience," the actor told ANI.

Chaitanya also opened up about how he prepared himself mentally and physically for the role.

Also Read | Thandel Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya starrer earns ₹12.64 crore

"Preparation involved both physical and mental aspects. For the film, the physical transformation had to happen with the hair, beard, and the kind of skin tan the fishermen have. Apart from this, I had to work on the Srikakulam dialect and body language. There is a dance sequence with Sai Pallavi, so it also involved a lot of rehearsals and workshops for that," he said.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThandel Box Office Collection Day 12: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer sees huge drop in earnings, mints THIS amount
First Published:18 Feb 2025, 07:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget