Thandel Box Office Collection Day 13: The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film has minted nearly ₹59.20 crore in the first 12 days of its release in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie collected ₹64 lakhs on Day 13 of release lakhs for all languages in India, marking the lowest earning for the film so far as per early estimates. The overall occupancy of the film was 13.74% on Wednesday, February 19 in Telugu, the original language of the film.

On Tuesday, Day 12 of release, Thandel managed to earn ₹1 crore, which included ₹99 lakhs from Telugu screens and ₹1 lakh from Tamil screens.

Highest opening film for Naga Chaitanya The Telugu romantic-action thriller Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya's, marks his career-best opening film, earning ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. Previously, the 2021 film Love Story was the actor's biggest grosser, earning around ₹10.50 crores on its first day.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the reunion of the popular duo after four years after the super hit film Love Story.

More details on Thandel The plot of the film describes the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

In addition to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

