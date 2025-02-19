Thandel Box Office Collection Day 13: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s film inches towards ₹60 cr mark

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 13: The Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has grossed 59.20 crore in 12 days. It earned only 64 lakhs on Day 13, marking its lowest day. Directed by Chandu Mondeti, it depicts a fisherman’s real-life struggles.

Published19 Feb 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 13: The movie marks the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 13: The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film has minted nearly 59.20 crore in the first 12 days of its release in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie collected 64 lakhs on Day 13 of release lakhs for all languages in India, marking the lowest earning for the film so far as per early estimates. The overall occupancy of the film was 13.74% on Wednesday, February 19 in Telugu, the original language of the film.

On Tuesday, Day 12 of release, Thandel managed to earn 1 crore, which included 99 lakhs from Telugu screens and 1 lakh from Tamil screens.

Highest opening film for Naga Chaitanya

The Telugu romantic-action thriller Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya's, marks his career-best opening film, earning 11.50 crore on Day 1. Previously, the 2021 film Love Story was the actor's biggest grosser, earning around 10.50 crores on its first day.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the reunion of the popular duo after four years after the super hit film Love Story.

More details on Thandel

The plot of the film describes the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

In addition to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

 

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers of Thandel have expected the film to enter the 100-crore club and emerge. Songs from the film, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media. The movie is Naga Chaitanya's career-best pre-release theatrical business.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 10:51 PM IST
