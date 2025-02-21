Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14: The Tollywood movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi saw 10.67 percent drop in earnings on February 20. Chandoo Mondeti directorial movie was released in theatres on February 7 in three languages: Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. However, the film Original Telugu release has been dominating the box office earnings.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film collected ₹76 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday, day 14 of its release. During its 14-day run in theatres, the movie minted a total of ₹60.62 crore net in India.

The movie earned ₹11.22 crore net in India in week 2, marking 77.29 percent drop in earnings as compared with week 1. Thandel registered 13.87 percent overall occupancy in Telugu language on Thursday.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection In the overseas market, Thandel minted ₹11.15 crore gross and did a business of ₹69.35 gross in the domestic market until Day 12. This brings 12-day worldwide box offerings total to ₹80.50 crore gross, Sacnilk reported.

Also Read | Chhaava BO collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal movie crushes Box Office

Highest opening film for Naga Chaitanya Thandel marks career-best opening film for Naga Chaitanya which amassed ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. The Telugu romantic-action thriller Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya.

Production house Geetha Arts in a post on Instagram stated, “#Thandel overseas gross crosses the magical mark of $ ONE MILLION.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were last seen together in 2021 film Love Story which was the actor's biggest grosser. It raked in nearly ₹10.50 crore on its release day. Thandel marks the popular duo's reunion four years after the superhit film Love Story.