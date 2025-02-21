Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie loses steam, sees 10.67% drop in earnings

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14: Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, experienced a 10.67 percent drop in earnings on February 20, its 14th day in theatres. According to filmmakers, it crossed $1 million overseas.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer registered 13.87 percent overall occupancy in Telugu language on Thursday.(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14: The Tollywood movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi saw 10.67 percent drop in earnings on February 20. Chandoo Mondeti directorial movie was released in theatres on February 7 in three languages: Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. However, the film Original Telugu release has been dominating the box office earnings.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film collected 76 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday, day 14 of its release. During its 14-day run in theatres, the movie minted a total of 60.62 crore net in India.

The movie earned 11.22 crore net in India in week 2, marking 77.29 percent drop in earnings as compared with week 1. Thandel registered 13.87 percent overall occupancy in Telugu language on Thursday.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas market, Thandel minted 11.15 crore gross and did a business of 69.35 gross in the domestic market until Day 12. This brings 12-day worldwide box offerings total to 80.50 crore gross, Sacnilk reported.

Highest opening film for Naga Chaitanya

Thandel marks career-best opening film for Naga Chaitanya which amassed 11.50 crore on Day 1. The Telugu romantic-action thriller Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya.

Production house Geetha Arts in a post on Instagram stated, “#Thandel overseas gross crosses the magical mark of $ ONE MILLION.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were last seen together in 2021 film Love Story which was the actor's biggest grosser. It raked in nearly 10.50 crore on its release day. Thandel marks the popular duo's reunion four years after the superhit film Love Story.

About Thandel

The narrative revolves around the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who was caught by Pakistani forces in international waters. Alongside Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the star cast features Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles.

