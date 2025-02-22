Thandel Box Office Collection Day 15: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie witnessed a massive 77.13 per cent fall in earnings during its second week in theatres, ending on Thursday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel earned just ₹11.3 crore in week 2, as compared to ₹49.4 crore it minted in week 1.

Of the ₹11.30 crore the movie earned in its second week in theatres, ₹11.24 crore came from its original Telugu version. It also earned ₹1 lakh from its Hindi variant and ₹5 lakh from Tamil.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 15 As the Telugu movie entered its third week in theatres on Friday, Thandel's earnings dropped by 30 per cent.

According to Sacnilk data, the Telugu film minted ₹49 lakh at the box office on Friday, day 15 of its release. Thandel's Friday earnings were solely from its Telugu version.

This brings its domestic box office earnings to a net of ₹61.19 crore in 15 days.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk reported that in the overseas market, Thandel minted ₹11.15 crore gross and did ₹71.15 gross in the domestic market until Day 15. This brings the 15-day worldwide box total to ₹82.30 crore gross.

Thandel: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya movie on OTT? Chandoo Mondeti's directorial Telugu film will premiere on Netflix. The digital streaming giant has acquired the digital screening rights for a reported ₹40 crore but has not yet announced the official release date.

According to media sources, the film will be available on OTT in the second week of March, likely on March 7 or March 14. However, there has been no official confirmation about its OTT release date yet.

About Thandel The plot of the film describes the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who is caught by Pakistani forces in international waters.