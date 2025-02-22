Thandel Box Office Collection Day 15: Naga Chaitanya’s movie fading away, sees 77% drop in earnings in week 2

The Telugu film Thandel experienced a significant decline in box office earnings, with a 30% drop on day 15. Its Netflix premiere is expected in March.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated22 Feb 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Advertisement
Thandel is the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya’s career

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 15: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie witnessed a massive 77.13 per cent fall in earnings during its second week in theatres, ending on Thursday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel earned just 11.3 crore in week 2, as compared to 49.4 crore it minted in week 1.

Of the 11.30 crore the movie earned in its second week in theatres, 11.24 crore came from its original Telugu version. It also earned 1 lakh from its Hindi variant and 5 lakh from Tamil.

Advertisement
Also Read | Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava mints THIS amount, crosses ₹300 crore mark in week 1

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 15

As the Telugu movie entered its third week in theatres on Friday, Thandel's earnings dropped by 30 per cent.

According to Sacnilk data, the Telugu film minted 49 lakh at the box office on Friday, day 15 of its release. Thandel's Friday earnings were solely from its Telugu version.

This brings its domestic box office earnings to a net of 61.19 crore in 15 days.

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi BO Day 15: Ajith’s Tamil movie mints just ₹47 lakh on Thursday

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reported that in the overseas market, Thandel minted 11.15 crore gross and did 71.15 gross in the domestic market until Day 15. This brings the 15-day worldwide box total to 82.30 crore gross.

Also Read | Thandel OTT release: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya’s movie

Thandel: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya movie on OTT?

Chandoo Mondeti's directorial Telugu film will premiere on Netflix. The digital streaming giant has acquired the digital screening rights for a reported 40 crore but has not yet announced the official release date.

Advertisement

According to media sources, the film will be available on OTT in the second week of March, likely on March 7 or March 14. However, there has been no official confirmation about its OTT release date yet.

About Thandel

The plot of the film describes the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who is caught by Pakistani forces in international waters.

In addition to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThandel Box Office Collection Day 15: Naga Chaitanya’s movie fading away, sees 77% drop in earnings in week 2
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 07:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App