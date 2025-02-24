Thandel Box Office Collection Day 17: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's love-action saga witnessed 13.73 percent uptick in collection on Sunday, February 23. The Tollywood movie picked up momentum again on Saturday after registering dips for five days in a row.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 17 The Telugu romantic drama entered third week in theatres on Friday and collected ₹11.3 crore net in India in week 2. This marks 77.13 percent drop in earnings as compared with week 1 when it earned ₹49.4 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 17, Thandel collected ₹1.16 crore net in India, a day after minting ₹1.02 crore net. During seventeen-day run in theatres the movie registered ₹63.48 crore net in India. Thandel registered an overall 22.78 percent occupancy in Telugu language on February 23.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk reported that the Tollywood movie Thandel minted ₹11.15 crore gross in the overseas market until Day 15 and amassed ₹71.85 crore gross in India. This brings worldwide box office collection of Thandel to ₹83 crore gross.

Thandel OTT release: Where to stream Naga Chaitanya movie Chandoo Mondeti helmed Telugu film is set to premiere on OTT platform Netflix soon. As per reports, Netflix acquired the digital screening rights for ₹40 crore but has not yet announced the official release date.

Media sources suggest that the film will be available on OTT in the second week of March, most probably by March 7 or March 14. However, there has been no official confirmation about its OTT release date yet.

About Thandel The narrative revolves around the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who is caught by Pakistani forces in international waters.