Thandel Box Office Collection Day 17: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie bounces back over the weekend, sees 14% uptick

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 17:  Chandoo Mondeti helmed film witnessed a rise in domestic box office collection by almost 14 percent on Sunday. Naga Chaitanya starrer recorded an overall 22.78 percent occupancy in Telugu language on February 23.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Feb 2025, 09:06 AM IST
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 17: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's love-action saga witnessed 13.73 percent uptick in collection on Sunday, February 23. The Tollywood movie picked up momentum again on Saturday after registering dips for five days in a row.

The Telugu romantic drama entered third week in theatres on Friday and collected 11.3 crore net in India in week 2. This marks 77.13 percent drop in earnings as compared with week 1 when it earned 49.4 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 17, Thandel collected 1.16 crore net in India, a day after minting 1.02 crore net. During seventeen-day run in theatres the movie registered 63.48 crore net in India. Thandel registered an overall 22.78 percent occupancy in Telugu language on February 23.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reported that the Tollywood movie Thandel minted 11.15 crore gross in the overseas market until Day 15 and amassed 71.85 crore gross in India. This brings worldwide box office collection of Thandel to 83 crore gross.

Thandel OTT release: Where to stream Naga Chaitanya movie

Chandoo Mondeti helmed Telugu film is set to premiere on OTT platform Netflix soon. As per reports, Netflix acquired the digital screening rights for 40 crore but has not yet announced the official release date.

Media sources suggest that the film will be available on OTT in the second week of March, most probably by March 7 or March 14. However, there has been no official confirmation about its OTT release date yet.

About Thandel

The narrative revolves around the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who is caught by Pakistani forces in international waters.

In addition leading stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film features Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 09:06 AM IST
