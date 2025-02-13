Hello User
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie earnings fall 28% ahead of 'Thank you meet'

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie earnings fall 28% ahead of ‘Thank you meet’

Fareha Naaz

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is experiencing a decline in box office collections after a strong opening. The film saw a 27.78% drop in earnings on Day 6.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film collected 11.5 core net on the day of release.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: The Tollywood movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is facing declining trend in India box office collection over the past three days. This comes after strong opening and exemplary performance over the next two days.

The high-octane action thriller is centred on a real-life incident that happened in 2018. It follows fisherman journey who was captured by Pakistani forces captured from Srikakulam in international waters.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6

The Telugu movie, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, collected 2.6 crore net on Wednesday registering 27.78 percent drop when compared with Day 5 earnings. This brings 6-day run overall domestic box office collection to 47.13 crore net.

The action-packed thriller opened to whopping 11.5 core net on February 7, but its momentum faltered after the first weekend. On Tuesday, it registered 20 percent drop in domestic collection and raked in 3.6 crore net on February 11.

Produced under the banner Geetha Arts, the film registered 18.26 percent Telugu occupancy on Wednesday. Although Thandel is available in Telugu, Tamil and Hindie versions, but Telugu screenings are driving the most sales.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection

Moving to Thandel global business, it was found that Naga Chaitanya movie collected 52.15 crore grass in the domestic market and did a business of 10.25 crore gross in the overseas market until Day 5. This brings 5-day run worldwide gross collection to 62.40 crore.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that Thandel team will hold a ‘Thank you meet’ on February 13 evening at Kodi Ramamurty Stadium in Srikakulam. In a post on x , he stated, “Team #Thandel offered their prayers at the Divine Tirumala before heading to Srikakulam for the Thank you meet this evening #Thandel THANK YOU MEET in Srikakulam on February 13th (Today) Kodi Ramamurty Stadium, from 5 PM onwards."

