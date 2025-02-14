Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s movie numbers dwindle; check how much it has earned

Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer witnessed a slowdown in momentum at the box office after blockbuster opening on February 7. The Telugu movie marks Naga Chaitanya's comeback with Thandel.

Thandel Box Office collection Day 7 The high-octane romantic action thriller registered ₹1.7 crore gross domestic collection on Thursday. This brings India box office collection during week 1 to a total of ₹48.85 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thandel is available in three languages, namely Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions. Telugu screenings have been the dominant player in driving the most sales, amassing ₹47.95 crore net, followed by Hindi and Tamil versions.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office collection Chandoo Mondeti directorial romantic action thriller managed to garner ₹65.55 crore gross worldwide collection within 6 days. These global figures are a sum of ₹10.25 crore gross overseas earnings and ₹55.30 crore gross domestic collection during 6-day run in theatres.

Thandel occupancy Thandel movie registered a massive 37.04 percent drop in earnings on Thursday as compared with previous day and recorded 16.55 percent Telugu occupancy on the same day, Sacnilk reported.

While morning shows registered an occupancy of 14.23 per cent, the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 16.09 per cent. Moreover, evening shows registered an occupancy of 17.44 per cent.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner Geetha Arts, Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi with ensemble cast, featuring Rao Ramesh, Divya Pillai, and Prakash Belawadi in key roles. On February 13, Thandel team held a ‘Thank you meet’ at Kodi Ramamurty Stadium in Srikakulam. Before the meet, Thandel team offered their prayers at the Tirumala temple.

Thandel is centred on a real-life incident that happened in 2018 and follows the journey of a fisherman from Srikakulam captured by Pakistani forces, according to media reports.