Thandel Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer sees decline in earnings even on Valentine’s Day

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 8: The film earned 49.40 crore in its first seven days in India and 1.57 crore on Day 8. The film, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, marks the actor's best opening and is anticipated to cross the 100 crore mark.

Livemint
Updated14 Feb 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya movie will release on the big screens on February 7.(Screengrab @YouTube trailer)

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya starrer film performed well at the box office for its first seven days and earned nearly 49.40 crore in India. On Day 8, the film minted around 1.57 crore in all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 8, Thandel had an overall occupancy in Telugu, the original language of the film. On Day 7, the romantic action thriller collected 1.7 crore gross domestic collection. The movie has earned 48.85 crore in India till the seventh day of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Also Read | Thandel Box Office collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s movie numbers

Within the first six days, the film garnered 65.55 crore worldwide, which includes a sum of 10.25 crore gross overseas earnings and 55.30 crore gross domestic collection during the first six days of release.

The movie Thandel also marks Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening, minting 11.50 crore on Day 1. Previously, Love Story (2021) was the actor's biggest grosser, reporting around 10.50 crores on its first day.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the reunion of the duo after four years, following the superhit Love Story.

Advertisement

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie ‘Thandel’ earnings fall 28 per cent on Day 6

About Thandel

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars actors such as Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers expect that the film will enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success. Songs from the film, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal movie sees strong start

Thandel marked Naga Chaitanya's career-best pre-release theatrical business. The movie is expected to perform well across Telugu-speaking states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Sacnilk.

The movie is based on a real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThandel Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer sees decline in earnings even on Valentine’s Day
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 08:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget