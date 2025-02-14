Thandel Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer sees decline in earnings even on Valentine’s Day

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya starrer film performed well at the box office for its first seven days and earned nearly ₹49.40 crore in India. On Day 8, the film minted around ₹1.57 crore in all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 8, Thandel had an overall occupancy in Telugu, the original language of the film. On Day 7, the romantic action thriller collected ₹1.7 crore gross domestic collection. The movie has earned ₹48.85 crore in India till the seventh day of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Within the first six days, the film garnered ₹65.55 crore worldwide, which includes a sum of ₹10.25 crore gross overseas earnings and ₹55.30 crore gross domestic collection during the first six days of release.

The movie Thandel also marks Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening, minting ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. Previously, Love Story (2021) was the actor's biggest grosser, reporting around 10.50 crores on its first day.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the reunion of the duo after four years, following the superhit Love Story.

About Thandel Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars actors such as Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers expect that the film will enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success. Songs from the film, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media.

Thandel marked Naga Chaitanya's career-best pre-release theatrical business. The movie is expected to perform well across Telugu-speaking states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Sacnilk.