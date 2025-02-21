Thandel OTT release: The Tollywood movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi completed its two-week run-in theatres on Thursday, February 20. After successful box office performance, the much-anticipated romantic action thriller is set to make its debut on digital screens.

Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya movie on OTT? Chandoo Mondeti directorial Telugu film will premiere on OTT platform Netflix. The streaming giant has acquired the digital screening rights for a reported ₹40 crore but has not yet announced the official release date. According to media sources, the film will be available on OTT in the second week of March.

Speculations are rife about its OTT release either on March 7 or on March 14. The filmmakers haven't confirmed the official OTT release date yet.

Thandel marks career-best opening film for Naga Chaitanya which amassed ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. Netflix India in a post on Instagram said, “When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!”

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Thandel minted ₹11.15 crore gross in the overseas market and did a business of ₹69.35 gross in the domestic market until Day 12. This brings 12-day worldwide box office total to ₹80.50 crore gross, Sacnilk reported.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14 Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film collected ₹76 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday, day 14 of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 14-day run in theatres, the movie minted a total of ₹60.62 crore net in India.