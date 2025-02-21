Thandel OTT release: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya’s career-best opening movie

Thandel OTT release: Naga Chaitanya's film will debut on OTT platform after a successful theatrical run. Know more about digital debut and OTT release date here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Feb 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Thandel OTT release: The Tollywood movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi completed its two-week run-in theatres on Thursday, February 20. After successful box office performance, the much-anticipated romantic action thriller is set to make its debut on digital screens.

Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya movie on OTT?

Chandoo Mondeti directorial Telugu film will premiere on OTT platform Netflix. The streaming giant has acquired the digital screening rights for a reported 40 crore but has not yet announced the official release date. According to media sources, the film will be available on OTT in the second week of March.

Speculations are rife about its OTT release either on March 7 or on March 14. The filmmakers haven't confirmed the official OTT release date yet.

Thandel marks career-best opening film for Naga Chaitanya which amassed 11.50 crore on Day 1. Netflix India in a post on Instagram said, “When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!”

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection

Thandel minted 11.15 crore gross in the overseas market and did a business of 69.35 gross in the domestic market until Day 12. This brings 12-day worldwide box office total to 80.50 crore gross, Sacnilk reported.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 14

Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film collected 76 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday, day 14 of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 14-day run in theatres, the movie minted a total of 60.62 crore net in India.

Alongside Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the star cast features Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles.

Thandel OTT release: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening movie
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 02:22 PM IST
