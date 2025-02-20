Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie minted ₹80.5 crore at the global box office by the end of its 13 days run in theatres on Wednesday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹11.15 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹69.35 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the makers of Thandel have expected the film to enter the 100-crore club.

Check out its earnings at the Indian Box Office:

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 13 According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film minted ₹75 lakh at the box office on Friday, day 13 of its release.

This brings its domestic box office earnings to a net of ₹59.95 crore in 13 days.

Notably, Thandel's earnings had fallen by a massive 64.71% on its first Monday, February 11, after which the movie struggled to regain footing.

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi fails to impress audience on Wednesday

Highest opening film for Naga Chaitanya The Telugu romantic-action thriller Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya, marks his career-best opening film, earning ₹11.50 crore on Day 1.

Previously, the 2021 film Love Story was the actor's biggest grosser, earning around ₹10.50 crores on its first day.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the popular duo's reunion four years after the superhit film Love Story.

About Thandel The plot of the film describes the real-life story of a fisherman in Srikakulam who is caught by Pakistani forces in international waters.

In addition to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu.