Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya’s movie earns ₹68.5 crore globally; check India numbers

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie minted ₹68.5 crore at the global box office by the end of its 8-day in theatres on Friday.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹10.55 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹57.95 crore.
Thandel, which opened at ₹11.5 crore on February 7, has had a rocky run in languages other than its original Telugu.
Check out its earnings at the Indian Box Office:
The Telugu film minted ₹2.64 crore at the box office on Friday, day 8 of its release, according Sacnilk.
According to the Sacnilk report, its Friday earnings were solely from its Telugu version.
This brings its domestic box office earnings to a net of ₹52.04 crore in 8 days.
Notably, Thandel's earnings had fallen by a massive 64.71% on its first Monday, February 11, after which the movie struggled to regain its footing.
The movie, Thandel, also marked Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening, minting ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. Previously, Love Story (2021) was the actor's biggest grosser, reporting around 10.50 crores on its first day.
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the duo's reunion after four years following the superhit Love Story.
Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars actors such as Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta and Kishore Raju Vasishta.
The Telugu romantic action thriller has been directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under the banner of Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to Sacnilk, the makers expect that the film will enter the 100 crores club and emerge as a big success. Songs from the film, such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa by Devi Sri Prasad, have gone viral on social media.