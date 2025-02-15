Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya’s movie earns ₹68.5 crore globally; check India numbers

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie minted ₹68.5 crore at the global box office by the end of its 8-day in theatres on Friday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹10.55 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹57.95 crore.

Thandel, which opened at ₹11.5 crore on February 7, has had a rocky run in languages other than its original Telugu.

Advertisement

Check out its earnings at the Indian Box Office:

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 8 The Telugu film minted ₹2.64 crore at the box office on Friday, day 8 of its release, according Sacnilk.

According to the Sacnilk report, its Friday earnings were solely from its Telugu version.

This brings its domestic box office earnings to a net of ₹52.04 crore in 8 days.

Notably, Thandel's earnings had fallen by a massive 64.71% on its first Monday, February 11, after which the movie struggled to regain its footing.

Advertisement

The movie, Thandel, also marked Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening, minting ₹11.50 crore on Day 1. Previously, Love Story (2021) was the actor's biggest grosser, reporting around 10.50 crores on its first day.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film hit the theatres on February 7, marking the duo's reunion after four years following the superhit Love Story.

About Thandel Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film stars actors such as Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta and Kishore Raju Vasishta.

Advertisement