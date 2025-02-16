Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Naga Chaitanya’s movie mints ₹71.25 crore; check full stats here

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 9: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu romantic drama movie has witnessed rise in its daily numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film which released on February 7 has so far collected ₹71.25 crore worldwide.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 9 Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film earned ₹2.50 crore on its second Saturday or Day 9. With this, the film witnessed a slight increase in its daily collection. Earlier on Day 8, the film recorded a collection of ₹2.15 crore. Thandel opened at ₹11.5 crore on February 7, however, the film has had a rocky run since then. The film saw a rise in collection on Day 2 and 3 as it earned ₹12.1 crore and 12.75 crore respectively. After that, the film witnessed a 64.71 percent drop as it minted ₹4.5 crore on Day 4. ₹3.6 crore on Day 5, ₹2.7 crore on Day 6, ₹2.25 crore on Day 7. By the end of Week 1, the film was able to collect only 49.4 crore. As the week 2 began, the film witnessed a further drop as it earned ₹2.15 crore on Day 8.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk.com report on February 15, the film's worldwide collection stood at ₹71.25 crore in eight days, while India collection stood at ₹51.55 crore net.

About Thandel Thandel tells the gripping story of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip. The action-drama delves into themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Chandu Mondeti, the Telugu-language film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts. The movie's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has already made a huge impact online, with songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa going viral. Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Divya Pillai, Prakash Belawadi in key roles. The film also marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story.

