‘Thank you for all the laughs’: Social media reacts as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah passes away

On October 25, Satish Shah passed away, PTI reported while citing his manager, Ramesh Kadatala. The veteran Bollywood actor was 74. Shah was at home in Bandra East when he breathed his last.

Satish Shah’s iconic TV performances include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He was also a judge in Comedy Circus.

He acted in iconic movies like Umrao Jaan, Shakti and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro during the early phase of his Bollywood career. In more recent times, he acted in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa,Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na.

"It seems he passed away from a heart attack. However, we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death,” Kadatala told PTI.

“The man who made sarcasm an art. Goodbye Indravadhan Sarabhai — thank you for all the laughter, Satish Shah,” wrote one social media user.

“Sad and shocked to inform you that well-known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to Kidney failure. A great loss to the industry. Om Shanti,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote.

Another user wrote on Twitter (now X), “A true legend of laughter and life. Satish Shah ji’s performances will forever bring smiles to millions. Thank you for the unforgettable characters and timeless humour.”

“Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Shah sir’s passing. He was such an incredible actor; he lit up every frame he was in. I had the privilege of working with him in my debut film Always Kabhi Kabhi, and his warmth and brilliance have stayed with me ever since,” actor Satyajeet Dubey posted.

Satish Shah (1951-2025)

“How do you process death of your childhood favourites, the characters which made you feel Wow. Ye Jo hai zindagi, dekh bhai dekh and The most amazing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Om Shanti Satish Shah, Indravadan Sarabhai,” came from another user.

Actress Tara Deshpande posted, “Goodbyes are for ordinary people, not for comedy giants like Satish Shah. Thank you for all the laughs, the good, clean fun comedy we watched with our parents, the family values the simple but priceless humour of everyday life. You shall be sorely missed. Rest in Peace.”

Satish Shah’s last tweet On October 24, Satish Shah posted an older photo of himself with Shammi Kapoor and Govinda, like from the set of Sandwich (2006). “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me,” Shah wrote.

Shammi Kapoor’s birthday was on October 21. The legendary Bollywood actor passed away in 2011.

The interest in “Satish Shah” on Google India soared after his death:

