'Thank you for everything you are': Farhan Akhtar pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Shibani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar penned a heartwarming birthday note for his wife Shibani Akhtar.

On Wednesday, Farhan shared a series of pictures with Shibani on Instagram.

He wrote, "Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar .. thank you for everything you are .. a bright light, a cool breeze, a cozy sunday, a needle pointing north, a warm hug and a lot more .. here's wishing you a year filled with everything your heart desires. Love you loads."

Shibani reacted to the post and wrote, "You are my everything thank you for this special life."

Zoya Akhtar and Siddhant Chaturvedi also extended birthday wishes in the comment section.

Zoya wrote, "Happy Happy", while Siddhant commented, "Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar".

Netizens also showered the birthday girl with love and blessings.

"Happy birthday you lovely one! Happiness always," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "Happy Birthday @shibaniakhtar."

Shibani also treated her fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

Along with the post, she captioned, "Such an auspicious day to be celebrating a bday. Feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and thank you for all the birthday love! Feeling blessed."

Shibani can be seen celebrating her birthday with Lord Ganesha as she cuts her birthday cake with the idol of Ganpati.

She celebrated her birthday with Farhan and her family.

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be seen in his upcoming film, '120 Bahadur'.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, '120 Bahadur' is inspired from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, paying tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought courageously against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops. The teaser has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Indian forces during the war. It also includes visuals of the Indian soldiers' relentless clash with the enemies.

The film has been shot across various parts of the country, including Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.