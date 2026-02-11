'Thank you for taking care of me': Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt celebrate 18 years of marriage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata continue to set profound relationship goals. On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional tribute to Maanayata, marking their 18th wedding anniversary.

The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' star shared a heartfelt post, featuring a series of rare, candid photographs and family moments that offer a glimpse into their private world.

In his caption, Sanjay did not shy away from acknowledging the pivotal role Maanayata has played in his life, particularly during his most challenging phases.

"Thank you, Mama, for always being there, for picking me up whenever I fell, and for standing by me through thick and thin. You are the heartbeat of this family," the actor wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008, have become one of the industry's most loved pairs.

Maanayata also celebrated the day with her own nostalgic tribute. She shared a reel highlighting their journey together, specifically mentioning a cherished memory of the duo riding a scooter through the streets of Budapest.

The anniversary celebration also highlighted their life as parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Fans and film industry colleagues, including sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising the couple's "unbreakable" spirit.

From Sanjay's legal battles to his more recent health victory over lung cancer, Maanayata has been consistently credited as the primary pillar of his recovery and career resurgence.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film 'The Raja Saab' directed and written by Maruthi and was produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.