Thanos to come back? Josh Brolin says he’d 'be there tomorrow' for Marvel Avengers Doomsday or Secret Wars if ...

Josh Brolin has revealed that he would jump at the chance to reprise his role as Marvel’s formidable villain Thanos in future Avengers films.

Josh Brolin ready to return as Thanos ‘tomorrow’ if Russos make the call Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with host Josh Horowitz, the actor made it clear that a call from Marvel would be all it takes to get him back into the shoes of the crazed, purple Titan.

"That was one movie and I've said it...the Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said let's do this, I'd be like, 'I'll be there tomorrow,'" Brolin stated.

The discussion came as speculation continues to swirl about potential appearances in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’. Horowitz noted that while Thanos’ story concluded on a memorable high, Brolin appears confident in the abilities of the Russo brothers — Anthony and Joe — who directed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, to craft a fitting return should it ever happen.

"Of course they're going to come up with something really fun, I mean who knows?" Brolin replied. "...I don't know what they're going to do, but I'm sure it'll be interesting. I think they do that very, very, very well."

Horowitz also quizzed Brolin on whether he stays in touch with Avengers stars and creatives, including Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers, who are set to helm ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

"[I] talk to Downey probably 4-6 times a year, I talk to the Russos probably 4-6 times a week," Brolin said. "I mean, I talk to Joe a lot...I love them, I love both of them, I think they're amazing."

Brolin’s remarks will undoubtedly excite Marvel fans still enamoured with his portrayal of the Mad Titan — a performance that became one of the most iconic in superhero cinema. With the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr back for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, the door may not be fully closed on a dramatic Thanos return.