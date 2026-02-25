Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba and more: Celebs arrive for Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, where they will be tying the knot. The private celebration included pool games, a Japanese dinner, a cricket match and more to entertain the guests who had already arrived at the venue. From Tharun Bhascker to Rahul Ravindran, check out the star-studded wedding guest list for the Virosh wedding.

Virosh wedding Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad house was adorned with lights even before the actor and Rashmika Mandanna officially confirmed their wedding reports. They took to Instagram and shared, "Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us "VIROSH". So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - "The Wedding of VIROSH". Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

Celebs at Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding On Tuesday, the couple was snapped arriving at Udaipur. They were accompanied by the Liger star's brother, Anand Deverakonda. A few more friends were also seen with them.

Even as the couple shared glimpses of their celebrations with close friends and family in Udaipur on Instagram, several familiar faces were spotted reaching the wedding venue. Among them was director Tharun Bhascker, who previously worked with Vijay Deverakonda in Pelli Choopulu. Bascker was spotted alongside actor Eesha Rebba.

Stylist Shravya Varma, who is known to be close to the couple, was also seen arriving. Actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who helmed Rashmika Mandanna’s recent release, The Girlfriend, also joined the celebrations.

It remains to be seen which other stars will attend the intimate wedding.

Security beefed up Previously, news agency PTI reported that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna opted for elaborate security arrangements in and around ITC Mementos where they will get married.

It is believed that private bouncers as well as police personnel have been deployed to ensure maximum security during all ceremonies.

The security system also includes restrictions on drones to prevent any photograph and video leak from the much-anticipated wedding.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, sources revealed that a three-tier security system has been put in place to ensure privacy for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Along with local authorities and security teams flown in from Hyderabad, the couple reportedly arranged an additional international layer of security to further boost the arrangements.

Guest list for Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding A source previously told HT that the couple want to keep their wedding intimate, just like their last year's engagement. “Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” the source said.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met on the sets of their first film together in 2018, titled Geetha Govindam. Later, they worked together again in the 2019 film Dear Comrade.