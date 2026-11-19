Ramayana crossed ₹1,000 crore in India gross, but that headline covered only ticket sales. By Day 14, its worldwide gross stood at ₹1,519.05 crore. That put it 5th on the worldwide box office chart. But, when you add the value of streaming rights, several films change places.

Seven films in the original Top 10 have individual OTT estimates. They are Dangal, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Dhurandhar and Jawan. For each film, the calculation adds its reported OTT deal to its worldwide theatrical gross. The other 3 films are included only for their theatrical figures in this comparison.

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Pushpa 2 was 4th at the worldwide box office with ₹1,742.10 crore. Its ₹275 crore OTT deal raises the combined figure to ₹2,017.10 crore. That puts it ₹53.71 crore above Dhurandhar 2’s combined figure of ₹1,963.39 crore.

Pushpa 2 moves from 4th to 2nd when only the OTT deals are added. Dangal’s ₹2,090.30 crore combined figure still leads this calculation. The difference between Dangal’s combined figure and Pushpa 2’s combined figure is ₹73.20 crore.

The closest reversal involves KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. RRR ranked 7th among theatrical earnings with ₹1,230 crore worldwide. KGF Chapter 2 ranked 8th with ₹1,215 crore, a gap of ₹15 crore. But KGF Chapter 2’s ₹320 crore OTT deal was ₹20 crore bigger than RRR’s.

That takes KGF Chapter 2 to ₹1,535 crore and RRR to ₹1,530 crore. KGF Chapter 2 turns a ₹15 crore box office deficit into a ₹5 crore lead. The two films move to 5th and 6th, respectively, in this calculation.

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Both combined figures also pass Ramayana’s Day 14 worldwide gross. KGF Chapter 2 leads that figure by ₹15.95 crore and RRR by ₹10.95 crore. Ramayana moves from 5th to 7th in this calculation. Dhurandhar moves from 6th to 10th. The Ranbir Kapoor epic, however, still has a long way to go.

Jawan and Pathaan occupy 9th and 11th places, respectively, in the revised chart. Jawan’s worldwide gross is ₹1,160 crore, and Pathaan’s is ₹1,055 crore.

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Kalki 2898 AD OTT deal Kalki 2898 AD has the biggest OTT deal in the list at ₹375 crore. It includes ₹175 crore from Netflix for Hindi rights. Amazon Prime accounts for ₹200 crore in southern-language rights.

Kalki 2898 AD climbs three places and enters the Top 10 in this tally. It ranked 11th with a worldwide box office gross of ₹1,042.25 crore. Its reported ₹375 crore OTT deal takes the combined figure to ₹1,417.25 crore.

Netflix accounts for ₹175 crore for Hindi rights. Amazon Prime accounts for another ₹200 crore in southern-language rights. Kalki’s streaming deal is ₹100 crore bigger than the deal reported for Pushpa 2.

That takes Kalki to 8th, ₹24.90 crore ahead of Dhurandhar’s combined figure. Dhurandhar moves to 10th, and Jawan stays at 9th. Jawan’s combined figure stands at ₹1,410 crore in this comparison. Pathaan drops to 11th with its worldwide gross of ₹1,055 crore.