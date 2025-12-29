'That smile isnt weakness...': Tehseen Poonawalla gives it back to Salman Khan trolls over Battle of Galwan teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Political analyst and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Tehseen Poonawalla has hit back at trolls who have been criticising actor Salman Khan after the teaser of 'Battle of Galwan' was released earlier this month.

Soon after the teaser came out, a section of social media users began trolling Salman Khan over a brief moment where he was seen smiling slightly. Many users felt the smile did not match the serious nature of a war film based on real events and the sacrifices of soldiers.

Amid all the criticism, Poonawalla has now stepped in to defend the actor.

Taking to his X account, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant said the trolls were "missing the point" about the scene and had clearly misunderstood it. He also added that he feels the smile was not "casual," but rather showed a soldier's calm and control in a dangerous moment. Referring to concepts like "composure" and "calm aggression," he said the look reflected a soldier who knows what lies ahead and still stands firm.

"Those trolling Salman for that slight smile in the #BattleOfGalwan teaser are missing the point. That isn't casual - it's composure. It's calm aggression. It's the look of a soldier who understands what he's walking into and refuses to panic when the enemy is right in front of him," wrote Poonawalla.

"When a soldier steps onto the battlefield, there are only two outcomes: he either wins and protects his nation, or he sacrifices himself for it. For a soldier... both are victory. And the teaser makes that mindset clear with those lines: "Jawaano yaad rahe, zakham lage toh medal samajhna aur maut dikhe toh salaam karna... Aaj nahi toh phir kabhi." "Maut se kya darna, usse toh aana hi hai." That smile isn't weakness. It's acceptance. It's courage. If the film keeps this tone, there's serious potential here. #BattleOfGalwan #SalmanKhan," he added.

The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

