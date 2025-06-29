'That was also a struggle': Rainn Wilson on The Office after Steve Carell left

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): Actor Rainn Wilson recently opened up about the difficulties filming 'The Office' after Steve Carell left the show in 2011, reported Variety.

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, discussed his experience working on the comedy series for nine seasons with podcast hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer.

'The Office' co-star admitted in the interview that it was challenging for the cast and production to continue the show after they lost their leading man, reported Variety.

"When Steve left, then it was a little bit chaotic of trying to figure out the tone of the show and who's the lead and, how are we telling these stories without, you know, the comic engine of the show, which is Michael Scott, and without one of the greatest comic actors in American history at the center of our show. That was also a struggle." Wilson explained, as quoted by Variety.

However, Wilson shared that Carell's departure didn't surprise him or their other cast members because he was "such a big movie star at the time", hence making it evident for him to exit, reported Variety.

Once Carrell left 'The Office,' he starred in several films including 'Crazy, Stupid Love.,' the 'Despicable Me' franchise, 'Hope Springs' and 'The Way Way Back.'

According to Variety, Carell received extensive critical acclaim for portraying Michael Scott in the NBC series.

During his six years on the sitcom, he was nominated six times for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the Emmys, reported Variety.

The series continued for two seasons without Carell before ending in 2013, in which he made a surprise return as Scott in the series finale.

