’That was not our intention’: Director Mary Harron on Wall Street love for Patrick Bateman in American Psycho

Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI): Director Mary Harron is puzzled by the fact that the people working on the Wall Street still idolize the character of Patrick Bateman, the sociopathic investement banker and serial killer, played by actor Christian Bale in American Psycho.

While speaking to Letterboxd Journal as quoted by Variety, director Harron shared her bewilderement of the love given by the Wall Street people to the movie.

The director admitted that it was surprising because the movie was supposed to be a satirical dig at the people of financial district.

"I'm always so mystified by it. I don't think that [co-writer Guinevere Turner] and I ever expected it to be embraced by Wall Street bros, at all. That was not our intention. So, did we fail? I'm not sure why [it happened], because Christian's very clearly making fun of them," said Harron to Letterboxd Journal as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the director credits TikTok and memes for popularising the character of Patrick Bateman.

"There's [Bateman] being handsome and wearing good suits and having money and power. But at the same time, he's played as somebody dorky and ridiculous. When he's in a nightclub and he's trying to speak to somebody about hip hop -- it's so embarrassing when he's trying to be cool," added Harron while drawing references from the movie scenes.

The director also calls 'American Psycho' a 'gay man's satire on masculanity.' The film is based on the book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis. She thinks Wall Street bros are missing that piece of the puzzle, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Patrick Bateman could soon be back on the big screen as a new interpretation of Ellis' 'American Psycho' novel is currently in development from director Luca Guadagnino.

