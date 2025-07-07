'Thatd be fun': Kyle MacLachlan on potential reprise of his character in Desperate Housewives reboot

Washington DC [US], July 7 (ANI): Actor Kyle MacLachlan expressed his interest in reprising his role of Orson Hodge from the American comedy series 'Desperate Housewives', reported People.

The actor, 66, spoke exclusively to People about possibly reprising his Desperate Housewives role as Orson Hodge. A reimagined version of the hit series -- which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2012 -- is currently in the works, as per the outlet.

"That'd be fun. I mean, Wisteria Lane still exists on the Universal back lot. It's part of the tour!" said Kyle.

The actor clarified that he would consider the role as if it were a brand-new opportunity.

"If for Desperate Housewives, if that were to come back, and if they would even want me to come back -- I'd have to look at the role and kind of get a sense of what they're thinking about for the character," he explained as quoted by People.

He adds, "So I would approach it like if it were something completely new and weigh how I feel about the role, and the character, and the process and everything, you know? I would treat it like it were, you know, something else [new] that had come to me and make my judgment on that," as quoted by People.

'The Sex and the City' actor shared that he went through a similar process when deciding to reprise his role as Special Agent Dale Cooper in the cult-favorite 'Twin Peaks', which initially ran from 1990 to 1991 and aired a third season in 2017.

"The thing about returning to Twin Peaks was that [creator] David [Lynch] decided to not really pick it up from where we left off and to create a completely different journey for the character," he says, adding, "And I got to do a couple [of] different characters in the reboot," as quoted by People.

'Desperate Housewives' aired for eight seasons on ABC from October 3, 2004, until May 13, 2012, for a total of 180 episodes.