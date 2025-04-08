‘That’s all from me’: Vishal Dadlani quits Indian Idol after 6 seasons; here’s why

After judging the widely popular singing show Indian Idol, musician and composer Vishal Dadlani has bid adieu to the show - leaving fans reeling with sadness and surprise. The singer, known for his outspoken nature and close ties with contestants, took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell video and also penned a heartfelt note.

In the clip, Vishal was seen alongside his Indian Idol co-judges, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. The original audio was removed and replaced with Christian 21’s Time. Shreya appeared to make playful expressions while standing next to Vishal, while Badshah was captured saying something. In his note, Vishal confirmed his departure from the show, stating that he “can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for six months each year.” He also added that it is “time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and almost never putting on make-up.”

Why is Vishal leaving the show? Clarifying his decision, Vishal posted: "I'm leaving the show because I can't remain rooted in Mumbai for six months every year. Time to get back to creating music, performing concerts, and barely ever wearing make-up! It's #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!"

Responding to the post, host Aditya Narayan wrote, "The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together."

Vishal Dadlani had been a staple on the Indian Idol judges' panel since Season 10 in 2018. With Season 15 now concluded and Manasi Ghosh crowned the winner, fans are bidding farewell to one of the show's most beloved judges.

Here's how netizens reacted: A user wrote: "Sir, Indian Idol is incomplete without you."

Another said: "We will all miss you! Take this break, but we want you back, Vishu."