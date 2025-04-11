’Thazzzz the Vibeeee!...’ Rashmika Mandanna drops pics from her chill getaway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna seems to be taking a break from her busy schedule, giving fans a glimpse of what looks like a peaceful getaway.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress shared a series of pictures dressed casually in a black top, a shirt, white pants, and denim jeans. In the pictures, the actress looked relaxed as she smiled for the camera against a beautiful sunset backdrop.

The photos show Rashmika sitting on what appears to be a rooftop, surrounded by soft golden lights and a scenic view of a small town. She seemed to be enjoying the calm atmosphere, far from the hustle of film sets.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "You know, sometimes when you're just soooo done with posing and stuff, and you don't feel like doing aaaaaaannnyyything... but yo bestie's got yo back.. YEP!!! Thazzzz the vibeeee!"

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the project, which also marked Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film was released in theaters on March 30.

The actress was also seen in Chhaava, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal and became a massive hit.

The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also starred Akshaye Khanna in a major role.