The ₹1000 Crore Dream: Can Dhurandhar 2 do what even Pushpa 2 couldn't?

Indian cinema has always loved its milestones. The first ₹100 crore film. The first ₹500 crore film. Each one felt impossible until it wasn't. But the ₹1000 crore mark — in a single language, in a single week — has remained the one frontier that even the biggest blockbusters have stared at and blinked.

Dhurandhar 2 is not blinking.

Can Dhurandhar 2 each ₹ 1000 crore in its opening week? As of 3 PM on Monday, March 23 — Day 5 of its release — the film has crossed ₹700 crore worldwide. That is not a weekend number. That is not an extended holiday haul. That is five days of a film eating the box office alive, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

The weekdays, traditionally where Hindi films bleed out, are being watched with unusual calm by the trade. The holds are strong. The buzz is deafening. And the calculators are out.

The math is both simple and staggering. At ₹700 crore worldwide by Monday afternoon, Dhurandhar 2 needs roughly ₹300 crore more in the next two to three days to breach the four-digit barrier before the week is out. For almost any other film in the history of Indian cinema, that sentence would be absurd. For this one, it is a genuine conversation.

This is where Pushpa 2 enters the picture — and why the comparison matters so much.

When Allu Arjun's sequel arrived in December 2024, it rewrote nearly every rule about how big an Indian film could open. It crossed ₹795 crore in its opening weekend worldwide. It ran riot across languages and territories.

It was, by any reasonable measure, the most dominant opening performance Indian cinema had ever seen. And yet, for all its muscle, Pushpa 2 could not cross ₹1000 crore in its first week. It came close. It teased it. But the milestone slipped just out of reach in those opening seven days, only arriving later in its run.

That is the shadow Dhurandhar 2 is now chasing — or rather, trying to outrun.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

The difference in trajectory between the two films is subtle but telling. Pushpa 2 was a pan-India phenomenon that leaned heavily on Telugu-speaking audiences and expanded from there. Dhurandhar 2, remarkably, is doing this primarily as a Hindi film — a single-language juggernaut that has somehow muscled its way into territories and multiplexes with the kind of dominance usually reserved for dubbed south Indian spectacles.

Cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, not traditionally Hindi film strongholds, have been reporting numbers that rival Mumbai. That is not just a box office story. That is a cultural shift.

The question of whether it can touch ₹1000 crore in Week 1 comes down to a few variables. How do Tuesday and Wednesday hold? Does word of mouth sustain across demographics, or does the initial frenzy cool faster than expected? Are there enough screens still running houseful shows on a midweek afternoon? Every one of those questions is currently answering itself in Dhurandhar 2's favour.

The trade is not being cautious. Neither should we be.

If the film averages even ₹50 crore per day over the next four days — a conservative estimate given its momentum — it crosses ₹900 crore before the week ends. A strong Wednesday could push it past ₹1000 crore in its first seven days of release. And if that happens, Indian cinema will have a new benchmark to point at. Not just for blockbusters. For what a blockbuster is even allowed to be.