The 1975 frontman Matty Healy marries model-musician Gabbriette Bechtel in Los Angeles ceremony

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel are married, with the couple exchanging vows in a private outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, 18 July.
The 37-year-old The 1975 frontman and the 28-year-old model-musician reportedly tied the knot at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former estate in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood sign. A video shared on TikTok showed the newlyweds kissing at the altar and posing for photographs at the Spanish Colonial Revival mansion.
Healy wore a classic black tuxedo for the ceremony, while Bechtel appeared in a glamorous white wedding gown with a traditional veil. She wore her hair half-up and half-down and appeared to have opted for minimal makeup.
“Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends,” representatives for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.
The reported guest list included Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel, who is also Healy’s bandmate in The 1975, as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and her fiancé Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O’Connor and Quenlin Blackwell.
The wedding follows separate bachelor and bachelorette celebrations held by the couple ahead of their nuptials. Healy reportedly celebrated his stag party in Malibu, where he performed “The Sound” onstage with 9075, a The 1975 cover band. The singer was also seen wearing a ginger wig, reportedly referencing his appearance in the music video for “Give Yourself a Try”.
Healy and Bechtel were first romantically linked in September 2023 and announced their engagement in June 2024. Their relationship quickly became a focus of public interest, with the couple making appearances together at high-profile events before announcing plans to marry.
Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, had previously spoken publicly about the wedding plans. In May, she revealed on Tom’s Hirschsprung’s Podcast that the wedding was scheduled for July and said she was “very excited” for the couple to marry, following earlier comments in which she said she was “thrilled” to welcome Bechtel into the family.
The Los Angeles ceremony marks the latest chapter in the relationship between the musician and model, who have now formally become husband and wife.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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