The 1975 frontman Matty Healy marries model-musician Gabbriette Bechtel in Los Angeles ceremony

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel are married, with the couple exchanging vows in a private outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, 18 July.
The 37-year-old The 1975 frontman and the 28-year-old model-musician reportedly tied the knot at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former estate in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood sign. A video shared on TikTok showed the newlyweds kissing at the altar and posing for photographs at the Spanish Colonial Revival mansion.
Healy wore a classic black tuxedo for the ceremony, while Bechtel appeared in a glamorous white wedding gown with a traditional veil. She wore her hair half-up and half-down and appeared to have opted for minimal makeup.
“Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends,” representatives for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.
The reported guest list included Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel, who is also Healy’s bandmate in The 1975, as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and her fiancé Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O’Connor and Quenlin Blackwell.
The wedding follows separate bachelor and bachelorette celebrations held by the couple ahead of their nuptials. Healy reportedly celebrated his stag party in Malibu, where he performed “The Sound” onstage with 9075, a The 1975 cover band. The singer was also seen wearing a ginger wig, reportedly referencing his appearance in the music video for “Give Yourself a Try”.
Healy and Bechtel were first romantically linked in September 2023 and announced their engagement in June 2024. Their relationship quickly became a focus of public interest, with the couple making appearances together at high-profile events before announcing plans to marry.
Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, had previously spoken publicly about the wedding plans. In May, she revealed on Tom’s Hirschsprung’s Podcast that the wedding was scheduled for July and said she was “very excited” for the couple to marry, following earlier comments in which she said she was “thrilled” to welcome Bechtel into the family.
The Los Angeles ceremony marks the latest chapter in the relationship between the musician and model, who have now formally become husband and wife.