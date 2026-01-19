The 50 reality show on JioHotstar: List of Indian contestants – will Urfi Javed be part of Fareha Khan’s show?

After the grand mega finale of Bigg Boss 19 – which offered viewers a blend of drama, emotion, and intense competition – another Indian reality show is set to make its debut on Colors TV and JioCinema. Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 will feature prominent faces from television and digital platforms in a game that will require strategy, social play, and survival. The show will hit the screens on February 1.

Alok Jain of JioCinema told India Today, “The concept of The 50 is that we will bring together 50 celebrity contestants in one place and they will have to perform some very entertaining tasks. There will be eliminations, and after some time, over approximately 50 episodes, we will have a winner.”

The show is reportedly set inside a huge, castle-like setup, described as a “mahal”, located in Mumbai’s Madh Island.

The 50 will be known for an unpredictable format, chock-full of challenges, twists, and shifts in the dynamics of the players. Audience voting matters not only in the selection of the winner but also in the matter of the prize money.

There is much speculation about the list of candidates for The 50, which includes suggestions such as Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehjpal, Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Shiv Thakare, Urfi Javed, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Sreesanth, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena, and Jay Bhanushali being mentioned as potential contestants. However, the full list of confirmed participants has yet to be announced.

So far, only Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh (Faisu), and Divya Agarwal have been officially confirmed. The show will be hosted by Farah Khan.

Rumoured contestants While Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh (Faisu), and Divya Agarwal are confirmed for The 50, several popular personalities are creating buzz as potential participants. Names like Shiv Thakare, Urfi Javed, and Nikki Tamboli are being discussed, though official confirmation is still pending. Recent reports dated 19 January also suggest that Nikita Bhamidipati, known for her previous reality show appearances and as Baseer Ali’s ex, may be joining the show.

Actress Monalisa and Husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot to make first reality show appearance together Bhojpuri superstar and television favourite Monalisa is set to step into the competition alongside her husband, actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Speaking about the experience, Monalisa said, “The 50 is a fresh and exciting experience for me. This time, it’s about being real, not playing a role. From getting married on Bigg Boss to growing stronger together, my journey has shaped who I am today. Stepping into this show on our wedding anniversary makes it even more meaningful. I’m ready to challenge myself and give the audience something honest.”