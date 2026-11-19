Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 17 paid tribute to Daniel Craig, marking 20 years since his debut as James Bond in Casino Royale (2006).

The tribute marked Casino Royale's 20 years in the cinema sphere, the first movie in which Daniel Craig played Bond.

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The post also celebrated Craig’s legacy as the franchise’s longest-serving Bond, highlighting his reinvention of the iconic spy with a grittier and more vulnerable portrayal that ushered in a new era for the franchise.

“A new face at the table. A familiar number. A very different kind of Bond,” The Academy wrote in a post on Instagram, reflecting on Craig’s impact on the character. It further praised his performance for delivering a “grittier, more vulnerable take” that launched an unforgettable chapter in the long-running spy franchise.

Craig portrayed James Bond across five films, beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and concluding with No Time to Die (2021).

His tenure spanned 15 years between film releases and more than 16 years from his casting in 2005 to his final outing, making him the longest-serving Bond by duration.

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The tribute comes as the franchise prepares for a new chapter with Robert Pattinson stepping into the role of the seventh official James Bond.

The 40-year-old actor was confirmed on November 16, 2026, to lead the 26th official Bond film, which is slated for release in 2028.

The upcoming instalment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, marking the first James Bond movie to be made under Amazon MGM Studios’ creative control. (ANI)