The Art of Loving Review: Fans say Olivia Dean's latest release is 'album of the year'

English singer Olivia Dean has returned with her second studio album, ‘The Art of Loving’, released on September 26 2025 through Capitol Records and Polydor Records.

Safe to say, fans are in love!

‘The Art of Loving’ social media reviews Fans have not held back in their praise. One wrote with delight: “production, vocals, lyrics… THE ART OF LOVING IS THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (sic).” Another listener captured the impact of the album’s emotional depth, saying: “Wow just wow - I just listened to The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean & my God her voice, her lyricism, the production of the entirety of the album is just incredible. All the songs pure & from her heart. Such amazing pieces of music (sic).”

The excitement has spread across social media, with many urging others to give the album a listen. “Is this a good time to tell you guys to check out The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean? It’s truly a 10/10 album (sic),” one fan posted. Another echoed the enthusiasm more simply: “Olivia Dean just released such an amazing album. ‘The Art of Loving’ (sic).”

Listeners have also celebrated Dean herself, with heartfelt tributes like: “The Art of Loving is incredible Olivia Dean the woman that you are (sic).” For some, the record stands out not just as a strong release, but as something without flaw. “Olivia Dean is so goated. Just finished listening to The Art of Loving. Not one bad song nor one you’d skip. 10/10 (sic).”

More about Olivia Dean Following her acclaimed debut ‘Messy’ (2023), Dean once again establishes herself as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary British music. Supported by the singles ‘Nice to Each Other’, ‘Lady Lady’, and ‘Man I Need’, the album showcases her growth as a songwriter and performer while keeping the warmth and honesty that have defined her career so far.